Virginia veterans must apply for backdated PACT Act benefits by Aug. 9

NOROFLK, Va. — Time is ticking for veterans and their families who want backdated PACT Act benefits.

The deadline to file to get those is this Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to the Federal Trade Commission. While there is no deadline to apply for benefits, Veterans must apply by Aug. 9 to get backdated benefits.

President Biden signed the "Honoring Our PACT Act" into law last summer. It expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange, radiation and other toxic substances that have been linked to long-lasting medical conditions.

Some scammers are taking advantage of the looming deadline, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They will say that veterans can only apply for benefits with their help.

The Federal Trade Commision has tips to avoid being scammed:



Don’t pay to file. It’s free to apply for any type of veteran's benefits. Anyone who says otherwise is a scammer. File your PACT Act claim for free online through the VA’s website or in person at a VA Regional Office.

Don’t pay for help. Scammers may offer to help you file your application for benefits — for a fee or a percentage of the benefits you get. Get free help from an accredited representative.

For more information, go to VA.gov/PACT. Report suspected scams to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.