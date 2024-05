VIRGINIA VISIONS — The Marine Observation Tower also known as the Taiwanese Pagoda is the centerpiece of the tranquil garden.

The tower was a 1989 gift to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk honoring Taiwan’s trading ties with Virginia.

The two-story pagoda, with Chinese architectural details and ornamentation, sits on the concrete foundation of an old molasses tank.

