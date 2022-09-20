Voters' Guide to Elections: Important info & need-to-know dates in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In-person early voting starts this Friday here in Virginia and ends on November 5.

“Come on out, vote early, so you don’t have to stand in the long lines,” said Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence.

For people who still need to register to vote, a new law in Virginia states if you miss the October 17 deadline, you can register same-day on Election Day, November 8.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 28. Lawrence said if you changed your mind and want to cast your ballot in person, simply bring the ballot with you when you come to vote early.

"We will void that ballot and you can vote right here on the machine, but you must have that ballot with you," Lawrence said.

She said Suffolk is also still looking for poll workers. They have 231, but ideally, want 30-40 more. Here's the breakdown of what poll workers get paid in Hampton Roads:

Newport News: $120

Hampton: $125

Suffolk: $160

Portsmouth: $165

Virginia Beach: $182

Norfolk: $200

Chesapeake: $265

If you are interested in being a poll worker, Lawrence said there's a code in Virginia that states you can't be penalized by an employer for taking the day off.

“We do provide them a letter that cites that code section for their employer, so they do not have to use a vacation day,” Lawrence said.

She said poll workers are required to show up at 5 a.m., and can't leave until after the polls close at 7 and the last ballot is counted.