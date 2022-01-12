Virginia State Police investigate fatal single car crash

PAMPLIN, Va. - Virginia State police is investigating a single vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. on January 12, 2022 on Route 614 near the 700 block of Forest Chapel Road.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver, and sole occupant of a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling south on Route 614 at a high rate of speed.

The male driver ran off the roadway then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross the centerline and run off the roadway, striking a tree.

The male driver died upon impact.

Troopers are still on scene investigating.