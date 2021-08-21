8 members of Virginia Task Force 2 deploy to Boston ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Eight members of Virginia Task Force 2's East Coast Cache are headed to Boston, Massachusetts in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Henri.

The team, which was activated to support the White Incident Support Team, left Virginia Beach Saturday morning around 5 a.m.

According to a release from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, which serves as the sponsoring agency for the VATF-2, the team serves as one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams around the country and has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous disasters.

The last time the team was fully activated and deployed was last month for search and rescue operations in Surfside, Florida to assist with the Champlain Towers condominium collapse.

Henri, currently a tropical storm, is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rainfall to the northeastern United States beginning late Saturday or early Sunday. It's expected to be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England.