At snow storm height, 6,700 customers impacted by power outages, most restored

Dominion Power said the most recent winter storm did cause some power outages for customers.

They said crews were prepared and worked all night, restoring power as problems popped up.

A total of 6,700 customers were affected by outages since the storm began Friday night.

As of 8 a.m., Dominion said they were down to 1,000 outages and most of those are in Virginia Beach where a car crashed into a pole on Bonney Road. Crews were on site working on it as of 8 a.m.

2 a.m. was when the winter weather picked up and Dominion said the combination of wet snow and gusty winds broke tree limbs, pulled down power lines, causing outages.

The biggest trouble spots that Dominion is reporting are:

1:22 a.m. in Seaford on the Peninsula, affected 1174 customers, back on at 3:06 a.m.

3:30 a.m., outage in Smithfield

At 5:15 a.m., in Moyock, NC, near Southland restaurant on Hwy 168 affected 3700 customers, back on less than an hour

Although the snow storm has moved out of most of our region, Dominion is still ready to respond.

Reminders from Dominion:

Charge phones and devices ahead of time.

Have batteries and flashlights ready.

If you lose power, let them know. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using their mobile app or online at DominonEnergy.com. You can download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. During winter storms, it is important to remember that power lines could be covered by snow. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to speak with an agent to report the downed wire.

Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.

