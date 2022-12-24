Christmas Eve Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, but dangerously cold

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A dangerously cold Christmas Eve on tap. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 20s, but it will feel like the teens. Winds will continue to subside as the day goes on.

Santa will have a cold flight overnight! Temperatures will fall into the teens.

Christmas Day will be cold, but not quite as frigid as Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 30s under plenty of sunshine. It won't be quite as breezy.

The start of Kwanzaa will feature much of the same. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid and upper 30s.

The warming trend starts on Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 40s.

Rain chances will remain low through the end of the week as temperatures continue to warm. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday, the mid 50s on Thursday and then all the way up to the low 60s on Friday.

