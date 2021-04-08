Colorado State University predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Colorado State University released its first formal forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. "We anticipate that the 2021Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity."

CSU Forecast

Named Storms: 17

Hurricane : 8

Major Hurricanes: 4

Season Average (1981-2010)

Named Storms: 12.1

Hurricane : 6.4

Major Hurricanes: 2.7

The CSU team also included the probability for at least one major hurricane landfall on...

1) Entire continental U.S. coastline: 69%

2) U.S. East Coast (Including Peninsula Florida): 45%

3) Gulf Coast (from the Florida Panhandle to Brownsville): 44%

You can read the full CSU article here: tropical.colostate.edu/Forecast/2021-04.pdf

While these seasonal outlooks are interesting and may give us some perspective to the upcoming hurricane season, it's important to remember that location is more important than numbers. A season with low numbers but multiple local impacts is "more active" than a season with high numbers but no local impacts. One landfall has much more weight than a dozen "fish storms"

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th, but storms can (and have) formed outside of the official season dates.