Eastern shore receives Blizzard Warning ahead of Winter storm

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Eastern Shore area including Accomack and Northampton.

According to the National Weather Service, Blizzard Warnings are issued for winter storms with sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.

Other warnings and advisories are in place as well.

A Winter Storm Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Currituck

A Winter Weather Advisory for inland locations and the Outer Banks