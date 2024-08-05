Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fair canceled after storm damages Franklin-Southampton County grounds

454006836_1013194060806586_6933828762274220951_n.jpg
Becca Hart
454006836_1013194060806586_6933828762274220951_n.jpg
454001659_1013194054139920_8732615772839654377_n.jpg
453918871_1013193907473268_8382854763194180710_n.jpg
453997880_1013193894139936_3902245006447803450_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

COURTLAND, Va. — Strong storms caused damage to the Franklin-Southampton County Fairgrounds in Courtland on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the fairgrounds said no one was hurt, however, this year's fair is canceled. They're asking people to avoid the fairgrounds right now.

News 3's Jay Greene reached out to the National Weather Service which estimated wind speeds of about 60 to 70 miles per hour around 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

IMG_7739.jpeg

The NWS said their experts would review the photos and potentially send a crew to the scene if needed.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device