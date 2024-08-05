Fair canceled after storm damages Franklin-Southampton County grounds

COURTLAND, Va. — Strong storms caused damage to the Franklin-Southampton County Fairgrounds in Courtland on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the fairgrounds said no one was hurt, however, this year's fair is canceled. They're asking people to avoid the fairgrounds right now.

News 3's Jay Greene reached out to the National Weather Service which estimated wind speeds of about 60 to 70 miles per hour around 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

News 3

The NWS said their experts would review the photos and potentially send a crew to the scene if needed.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 for updates.

