Father's Day First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous day with low humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy Father's Day!

If you're heading out with dad today, it's looking like a great one! Highs will top out in the low and mid 80s. Humidity will be on the low side.

Rain chances will remain low for the whole week as an area of high pressure dominates the region.

Temperatures and dew points will be on the rise to kick off the work week. Highs will trend in the mid and upper 80s Monday through Thursday. It will feel closer to the 90s once we factor in the humidity.

Juneteenth is looking good for any events happening across the area, it'll just be warm. The official start of summer is on Thursday! Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Next weekend is expected to be our warmest one yet with highs holding in the low 90s.

Tropical Update:

A large area of disturbed weather has formed over Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form from this system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. * Formation chance through 2 days: LOW (10%) * Formation chance through 7 days: MEDIUM (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

