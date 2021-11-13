First Warning Forecast: 60s and sun today, Freeze Warning early Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A weak cold front will pass this morning and afternoon. Not expecting a ton of moisture from this system, so we will just see a few more clouds. The wind will pick up out of the west this afternoon, so expect breezy conditions. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 60s. A few 70s will be possible in North Carolina. Winds will subside tonight and temperatures will plummet under mostly clear skies. Expect lows in the 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for some of our inland and peninsula communities from 2 am until 9 am.

After a frigid start Sunday, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be dry. Another cold night with lows in the 30s. Another cold front will cross late with just a few clouds building in.

WTKR News 3

A few clouds to kick off the work week with more sunshine as the day progresses. It will be chilly and windy with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s making for another frigid night and start to the day Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to be in control Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday which will help to bring in some warmer air. Highs will warm to near 70 on both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in Thursday with a slight chance for a spotty shower. Again, the front is looking mainly dry. We will probably just have to deal with a few more clouds.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

