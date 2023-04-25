Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: 60s for the week, 70s and showers this weekend

Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 12:41:56-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The cooler than normal stretch of weather continues.

A nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60s.

We'll continue with the cool temperatures, but it will turn unsettled by midweek.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Expect a chance for a few isolated showers on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s.

Expect scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. We'll have another chance to see more showers on Friday with highs warming to the mid 60s once again.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Looks like the unsettled weather will even carry into the weekend.

Expect some scattered showers on on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. It will warm to the mid 70s on Sunday, but we'll have the chance to see showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Drier to kick off the work week with highs in the low 70s.

Pollen Forecast:

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

