First Warning Forecast: 60s today, a little snow on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

From the 60s to snow...

Another gorgeous day on tap! Get out there and enjoy the highs in the upper 60s and even a few 70s! Clouds will increase as the day goes on, but conditions will remain dry.

Temperatures Sunday gradually drop throughout the day. Rain transitions into snow falling throughout Sunday morning. Precipitation tapers off Sunday afternoon. With a warm ground and not a lot of moisture in this system, we're not expecting much in terms of snow accumulation. For most only a light dusting. Up to 1" across the Eastern Shore. The greater concern will be slick spots developing on the road Sunday night from anything wet on the ground freezing over. Lows drop to the mid 20s.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

The workweek starts off mostly dry and cold. A few lingering flurries are possible Monday morning, but they won't amount to anything. Highs Monday in the upper 30s with clearing clouds.

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as well as warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday warm to the upper 50s Wednesday. We could even hit 70° Thursday!

A slowly approaching cold front late-week brings scattered showers late Thursday into Friday. Friday stays warm with above-average temperatures in the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

