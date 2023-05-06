First Warning Forecast: 70s today, 80s with a few late-day storms Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Dry today with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s along the water, with the low 70s everywhere else.

A warming trend kicks in on Sunday. Temperatures will soar to the low 80s. We haven't seen the 80s for a good two weeks, so for those who love the warmer weather, Sunday is for you! Showers and storms will be possible by Sunday evening. Timing and amount is still uncertain. Models have not been in agreement, but will continue to monitor. If you have dinner plans Sunday, just grab the umbrella!

Showers, storms and warm temperatures will continue to kick off the work week. Temperatures will once again warm to the low 80s. Showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening. Tuesday is looking very similar as a cold front moves through.

The cold front will bring some cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

Mostly sunny by Thursday with highs near 70. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the mid 70s.

