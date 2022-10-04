First Warning Forecast: A blustery day, brighter days ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A blustery afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 50s. We will get close to our record low high temperature of 58° set back in 1974. Showers will be possible at times. Our next high tide is at 5 PM for Sewells Point. We aren't expecting any flooding issues.

Still a little breezy, but not quite as cool on Wednesday. A few lingering showers for the first half of the day with highs in the low 60s.

Sunshine will finally break out on Thursday. We will get a much-needed break from the clouds, showers and wind. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs getting close to the 80 degree mark.

The weekend is looking nice and fall-like. Highs will warm to the low and mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Update:

A low pressure system located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are currently conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while moving northwestward at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for development by Wednesday and Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

A broad low-level circulation could be forming in association with the tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Although the wave is currently being affected by strong upper-level winds, conditions could become more conducive for a tropical depression to form while moving westward at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early Wednesday. Conditions appear to become more conducive for development later this week when the system reaches the central and western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward Islands tonight and Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (60%)

