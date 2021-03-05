First Warning Forecast: Sunny weekend, freezing temperatures overnight

First Warning Forecast

Stepping into chilly air this weekend... Stunning this afternoon with bright blue skies, but there's a distinct chill in the air compared to just yesterday. 40s today, yet it'll feel even cooler due to a persistent northwest wind. Temperatures will fall at or below freezing tonight into Saturday morning.

A bright weekend filled with sunshine will compensate for the cool down. Highs near 50 Saturday and a touch cooler Sunday afternoon. The biggest change going forward is the absence of rain chances until later next week. Added to that, a big warm up with highs near 70 will precede those rain chances on Thursday.

