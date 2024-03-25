First Warning Forecast: A chilly breeze today, wet weather moves in midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The sun and wind will stick around today. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 50s.

Still breezy, but we'll feel some improvement by Tuesday.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Tidal flooding will be an issue today and Tuesday.

Wednesday will warm into the low 60s, but showers will be possible by the afternoon. The wet weather will continue on Thursday. Expect showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s.

Once we get through Wednesday and Thursday, the rest of the week and weekend are looking nice for any Easter activities! It will turn breezy on Good Friday with north winds at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

We'll warm to the upper 60s on Saturday and then all the way to 70 for Easter Sunday.

