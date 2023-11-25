First Warning Forecast: A chilly day today, a few showers on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A chilly day on tap. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 40s. It will feel a bit cooler due to the winds. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. They will start to ease a bit as the day progresses. Expect winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph by the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend closer to normal on Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s and then the upper 50s to kick off the work week. A big cool down on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 40s.

We are tracking some of the coldest air we've felt so far this season. Morning lows will be in the low 40s through Monday, but by Tuesday morning, you'll be waking up to temperatures near the freezing mark. Even colder Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s! Brr!

Tracking fairly dry conditions over the next 5 days. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday throughout the day. It's not going to be a washout. Just grab the umbrella or raincoat if you have plans.

The scattered showers on Sunday won't do much to help with our drought conditions. We are dealing with severe drought conditions in some of our area. Good news though. The precipitation forecast for December is looking wetter than normal.

