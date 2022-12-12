First Warning Forecast: Chilly start, rain chances ramping up midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are just 9 days away from the first day of winter and it's really going to start feeling that way this week.

We're starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Winds are starting to pick up and it will be a bit on the breezy side this afternoon. This is when it will start feeling closer to winter. Highs

will struggle to get out of the 40s both today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking dry during the daylight hours, with showers moving in late as a cold front approaches. If you do have any plans on Thursday, make sure they are indoors. It looks like it will be breezy and rainy throughout the day. It will also be our mildest day of the week with highs near the 60° a mark. A few lingering showers on Friday to end the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. It will also be a little on the breezy side.

Breezy, but cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A bit cooler on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

