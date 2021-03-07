First Warning Forecast: A chilly Sunday, but 70s are on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 40s to 70s… We will see lots of sunshine today, but it will be chilly with highs in the mid 40s, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy at times today with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. Expect clear skies tonight with lows falling to the 30s and 20s.

Get ready for a big warm up next week. Temperatures will return to the low 50s on Monday, warm to the 60s on Tuesday, and climb to near 70 by Thursday. Sunny skies will continue for the first half of next week. Extra clouds will start to build in for the second half of the week, but rain chances remain low.

Our next potential for rain could be late Friday to Saturday. There is a cold front set to track across the Mid-Atlantic near the start of next weekend. It will likely bring us a cool down but could also bring in some rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 7th

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; Coastal Flooding - VA & NC

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

