First Warning Forecast: A cold start to December, rocky first week ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning and Happy December! It is a cold start to the month. This first week of December will be quite rocky with big weather swings.

There will be tons of sunshine throughout the day today, but it will be quite chilly. Highs only reach the upper 40s. It will feel even colder, like we’re in the upper 30s, with stronger northwest winds of 10-25 MPH.

Get ready to scrape your windshields Friday morning. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky with calm winds. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine sticks around to end the workweek.

This weekend starts off warm, wet, and windy. Ahead of an approaching cold front, strong southerly winds help temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Scattered rain showers will impact us throughout the daytime hours Saturday.

A big temperature drop happens behind that cold front. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Still a lot of cloud cover around on Sunday, but it will be a dry day with lighter winds.

Temperatures start to warm up again for the first part of the workweek. Highs in the mid 50s Monday rise into the low 60s Tuesday. On Tuesday, another system brings us scattered rain showers throughout the day. A few showers may linger into Wednesday, but midweek looks drier again. Temperatures remain seasonable Wednesday in the upper 50s.