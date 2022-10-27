Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A cool, breezy day before a cloudy weekend

Posted at 6:13 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 06:32:48-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Cooler today and breezy as a high pressure system starts to move in. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Clouds build later today and throughout tonight.

We stay mostly cloudy through the weekend. Highs remain in the low to mid 60s. Mostly dry and breezy. Minor tidal flooding is possible Friday and Saturday afternoons. Showers start to move in later Sunday and continue into Halloween.

Drier with more sunshine for the middle of the workweek. Temperatures warm to the low 70s for the start of the workweek.

