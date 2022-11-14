First Warning Forecast: A cool week ahead, widespread rain on Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Today will start out mostly clear with clouds building in as the day progresses. Temperatures will be well-below normal with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows near 40.
Rain chances will increase on Tuesday as an area of low pressure approaches. Expect rain by the afternoon, becoming widespread by the evening. Temperatures will trend a little milder with highs in the upper 50s.
Showers will continue overnight. It will be milder with lows in the low 50s.
A few lingering showers will be possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s.
Drying out and cooling down on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy on both days with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Partly cloudy on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to trend below normal with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday.
