First Warning Forecast: A cool week, end of week rain chances

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:44:56-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll enter a much cooler stretch of weather this week.

Highs will only warm to the low 60s today. Skies will clear as the day progresses.

A nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We'll continue with the cool temperatures, but it will turn unsettled by midweek.

Expect a chance for showers by late Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Expect scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. We'll have another chance to see more showers on Friday with highs warming to the upper 60s.

Looks like the unsettled weather will even carry into the weekend.

Expect some scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

