First Warning Forecast: A cooler end to the week, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooling trend to end the week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

An interesting temperature trend today as a “back door” cold front moves through. We will warm to the upper 70s by midday, then temperatures will quickly drop to the 60s this afternoon from northeast to southwest. Winds will also shift to the north then east and kick up this afternoon. Look for a mix of clouds today with a stray shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the low 70s and it will be breezy with an east wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday. We will still see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to early evening. It will still be breezy with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Next week will be warmer and unsettled with several chances for showers and storms. Highs will climb through the 80s, getting closer to 90 by midweek.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

