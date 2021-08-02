First Warning Forecast: A cooler week with several rain chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler but soggy week ahead… Today may be the nicest day of the work week. Watch out for areas of fog and drizzle this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a nice blend of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the low to mid 80s and falling humidity. An isolated shower is possible, mainly in NC.

A stationary front will camp out along the East Coast this week, leaving us locked in a pattern of cloudy skies, rain, and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms, mainly in NC and along the coast. Highs will struggle to reach 80.

Temperatures will linger in the upper 70s to low 80s for the second half of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The stationary front will finally start to fall apart this weekend. Clouds will clear out and rain chances will drop with highs warming to the mid and upper 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

