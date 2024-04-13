First Warning Forecast: A dry, sunny and breezy weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The weekend is looking sunny, dry and breezy!

If you don't mind the wind, it will be a great time to get outside. Saturday will be breezy with highs near 70. Winds will be out of the west and southwest at 15-25 mph. Higher gusts will be possible. Winds will relax overnight. With the clear skies and calmer conditions, many areas will fall into the 40s.

WTKR News 3

After a cool start Sunday, temperatures will soar to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the southwest during the afternoon and evening.

WTKR News 3

The work week as a whole is looking mainly dry and warm for this time of year.

Temperatures will soar to the low 80s on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday afternoon as a week cold front moves through. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs in the mid 70s. Still really nice for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs warming to the low 80s.

We'll continue with a slight chance for a spotty shower on Thursday. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Better chances for some showers by the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar