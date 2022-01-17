First Warning Forecast: A few clouds move in, gusty winds continue

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will build in this afternoon and evening. It will still be on the breezy side with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Skies will clear out overnight. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds will relax a bit on Tuesday. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

We'll see an almost 10 degree warmup on Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Our eyes turn to our next cold front which will move in Thursday morning along with colder air. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. As colder air filters in, we could see the rain switch over to a little wintry mix or snow.

Much colder air will move in on Friday and Saturday. Weather models are hinting at the chance for snow showers or a wintry mix. Right now, there is a lot of inconsistency. We will keep the chances in the forecast, but will continue to monitor. We do know it is going to be very cold with highs only in the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar