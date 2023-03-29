First Warning Forecast: A few cool days before an end of week warmup

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will continue to trend below normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s on today and then to the mid 50s by Thursday. We'll have a nice warm up just in time to end the work week with highs in the low 70s.

The warmest day will come on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It will be windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. A cold front will move in bringing the chance for showers and storms and will also do a number on our temperatures heading into Sunday. Expect highs only warming to the upper 50s.

Warmer weather will prevail as we kick off the work week. Expect highs in the low 70s on Monday and to the mid 70s by Tuesday. Both days will be sunny and dry.

Pollen Forecast:

