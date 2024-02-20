First Warning Forecast: A few more cool days, then 60s and showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Chilly and breezy today with highs in the upper 40s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower will be possible along the OBX.

We'll warm to near 50 by Wednesday. Rain chances will remain low.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 50s on Thursday. Most of the day will be dry. Showers will move in late at night.

Scattered showers during the morning hours on Friday. Highs will warm to the low 60s.

More sunshine will break out just in time for the weekend. Highs in the low 50 on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

Monday will be mild with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

