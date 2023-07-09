First Warning Forecast: A few more storms Monday, but quieter pattern follows

Monday will bring a last gasp for a few more thunderstorms during the afternoon as a weak trough aloft finally makes its exit offshore, but any that develop should be isolated -unlike Sunday's storms. There could also be some areas of fog early Monday morning reducing visibilities where it forms.

High pressure off the Southeast coast will then try to take control of our weather for a few days as the upper-level pattern over the East relaxes for a bit. Look for temperatures and humidity levels to be a little better vs the past week through Tuesday, but it won't last, as we'll be back into the lower 90s Wednesday through Friday with heat index levels much higher as well. We are now in what is typically the hottest part of the summer, with average highs in Norfolk at 90 degrees, so we'll be running true to summer form