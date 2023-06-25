First Warning Forecast: A few 'pop-up' storms today, Severe threat Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will continue to trend a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel warmer due to the humidity. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Our eyes turn to Monday. A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms to the area. Most of the area is under a Level 2 or 3 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding downpours and tornado formation. Timing is subject to change, but want to have a window from 3 PM to about midnight just to be safe. Right now, looks like storms will be moving in after 6 PM. Monday will also be potentially the hottest day we've had so far this year. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel closer to the triple digits with the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms will be possible once again. Most of the area is under a level 1. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

A few storms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will fall a little bit.

We should finally enjoy some dry weather on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s and it won't be quite as humid. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds.

