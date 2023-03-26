First Warning Forecast: A few showers & storms today, mainly North Carolina

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will continue to trend downward into next week. Today, we'll see highs in the upper 60s to near 7s. Monday will be a step cooler with many in the mid and upper 60s. The coolest day of the week will be on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Expect the upper 50s by midweek and then closer to normal on Thursday with highs in the low 60s.

WTKR News 3

A stubborn front will keep rain chances in the forecast today. Especially across North Carolina. Expect a few showers and storms this afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will then ramp up again on Monday showers and possible storms during the morning hours. The heaviest will occur across North Carolina once again.

WTKR News 3

We'll continue with a few showers late Tuesday night, otherwise, most of the day is looking dry. Wednesday and Thursday are looking sunny and dry, with scattered showers possible by Friday and Saturday.

WTKR News 3

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

