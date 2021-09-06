First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, Warming up by midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity… Highs will reach the mid 80s today, near normal for this tome of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon.

We will see more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will warm to near 90 on Wednesday with more humidity. Clouds will build through the day with an increasing chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. Clouds, showers, and storms will linger for Thursday. Highs will cool back to the low 80s for the end of the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Larry is centered about 730 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands or about 1065 miles SE of Bermuda and moving NW at 12 mph. This general motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. A slightly faster northwestward motion is forecast by early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days then some gradual weakening is forecast.

Tracking a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to move slowly north or northeast over the Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

