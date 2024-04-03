First Warning Forecast: A few spotty showers on Thursday, Dry and cool weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cooler and drier stretch of weather will kick in on Thursday. We do however, have a chance for a few spotty afternoon showers. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry and cool to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Looks like we'll finally get a dry weekend! It will be cool, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

After the cool stretch, we'll start a warming trend to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds and sunshine will be around on Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be possible with highs near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

