First Warning Forecast: A few storms possible today, severe threat Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers, storms and warm temperatures today. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be a step cooler, but very seasonable for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid 70s. There is a threat for some strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Most of our area in Virginia is under a level 1 for severe storms, while North Carolina is under a level 2. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

The cold front will bring some cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

WTKR News 3

Mostly sunny by Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the low 80s.

The weekend isn't looking too bad right now. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar