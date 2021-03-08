First Warning Forecast: A freezing start to the week, 70s on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Today will be the coolest day of the week. We will see lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Get ready for a big warm up this week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday and climb to the low 70s for the second half of the work week. Sunny skies will continue for the first half of this week. Extra clouds will start to build in for the second half of the week, but rain chances remain low.

Our next potential for rain will be on Saturday. There is a cold front set to track across the Mid-Atlantic near the start of the weekend. It will likely bring us a cool down but could also bring in some rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 8th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Damage: Chesterfield to Suffolk and York

Weather updates on social media:

