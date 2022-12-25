Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A frigid start Christmas Day, gradually warming next week

Posted at 11:34 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 23:34:24-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS from your First Warning Storm Team!

Christmas Extremes.png

Santa will have a cold flight overnight! Temperatures will fall into the teens.

Christmas Day will be cold, but not quite as frigid as Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 30s under plenty of sunshine. It won't be quite as breezy.

Christmas Day.png

The start of Kwanzaa will feature much of the same. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid and upper 30s.

The warming trend starts on Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 40s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will remain low through the end of the week as temperatures continue to warm. Expect highs near 50 on Wednesday, the mid 50s on Thursday and then all the way up to the low 60s on Friday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Shower and storm chances will increase on Saturday as temperatures soar to the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need