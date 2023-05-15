First Warning Forecast: A gray day, with showers and storms Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A bit of a gray Monday on tap. A disturbance will move through that will provide the area with plenty of cloud cover and highs in the low 70s.

A storm system will approach on Tuesday. This will bring the chance for showers and storms later in the day. Some heavy downpours will be possible. It will be the warmest day with highs up near the 80 degree mark.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning with highs in the low 70s. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies.

Dry, sunny and breezy on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. This will be the coolest day of the week with highs about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday is looking mainly dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

The weekend is looking warmer, but unsettled. A storm system will move in that will bring showers and possible storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Pollen Forecast:

