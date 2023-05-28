First Warning Forecast: A messy Sunday with wind and rain

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The wettest day of the next seven will be today. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. It will still be on the windy side with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. It will be chilly again with highs in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day with feature scattered showers and storms once again. It won't be a complete washout though. Just keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out. The wind will continue to ease. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

This pesky storm system will stick around at least through midweek bringing scattered showers to the area. We should finally get a break on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will even warm into the 80s by the end of the work week!

Meteorologist April Loveland

