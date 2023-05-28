Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A messy Sunday with wind and rain

Posted at 8:48 AM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 08:48:17-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Checklist Template-1627912788834.png

The wettest day of the next seven will be today. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. It will still be on the windy side with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. It will be chilly again with highs in the mid 60s.

Beach Forecast - Weather.png

Memorial Day with feature scattered showers and storms once again. It won't be a complete washout though. Just keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out. The wind will continue to ease. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

This pesky storm system will stick around at least through midweek bringing scattered showers to the area. We should finally get a break on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will even warm into the 80s by the end of the work week!

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

