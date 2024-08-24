First Warning Forecast: A mild finish to the weekend, getting warmer next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Another comfortable day Sunday, just a little bit warmer. Turning hot as we head into the upcoming week.

Lows tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s again. A cool start to the day Sunday, but we'll be warming up in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. It will be a touch more humid but not a super noticeable difference. Higher humidity levels become more noticeable during the middle of the week.

A warming trend begins this week with highs climbing into the low 90s again. Wednesday looks to be our hottest day with feels like temperatures near the 100 degree mark. Hot days like that won't last the entire week but we will stay fairly warm through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 8/24/24 at 6 pm

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar