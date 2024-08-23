First Warning Forecast: A mild start to the weekend, more humid next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Off to another below normal start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s again. Temperatures get a little warmer today with highs in the 80s inland and upper 70s near the coast. Despite the warmer temperatures, another comfortable afternoon is expected with low humidity.

Conditions will stay fairly comfortable through the start of the weekend despite temperatures getting warmer each day. We'll be adding a couple more clouds Saturday and clearing skies on Sunday. Humidity will really crank up at the start of next week. Our next best shot at seeing rain comes during the middle of the upcoming work-week with isolated storms expected Thursday.

Tropical Update

As of 8/23/24 at 6 am

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

