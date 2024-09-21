First Warning Forecast: A nice, pretty, and quiet last day of summer

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Can you believe today is the last day of Summer? It's going to be a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies. May see some clouds come and go, but rain chances will remain slim, making it a great day for outdoor activities. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. A bit cooler along the coast due to northeasterly winds. Speaking of northeasterly winds, tidal flooding will continue to be an issue for the next few days due to the persistent northeasterly winds.

WTKR News 3

The first day of fall will bring partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The temperature will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Be prepared a few spotty showers here and there.

WTKR News 3

Partly cloudy conditions will continue to kick off the work week. Temperatures will remain comfortable, reaching the low 70s. It's a perfect day for a walk in the park or other outdoor plans.

Tuesday will bring more clouds than sun throughout the day, with a slight 20% chance of rain. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be more unsettled with scattered storms possible. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. Keep an umbrella handy and be prepared for possible thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

WTKR News 3

A few showers are expected on Thursday. Keeping a slight 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s once again.

The week will end with isolated showers and partly cloudy skies. There's a 30% chance of rain, with highs in the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar