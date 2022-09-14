First Warning Forecast: A nice stretch of weather ahead!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Gorgeous, almost fall-like weather for the rest of the week. Lots of sunshine, low humidity and seasonable temperatures.

Today will be very comfortable with dewpoints in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday and Friday. Both days will be very similar with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity.

The weekend is looking really nice as well. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Saturday, which is normal for this time of year and mid 80s on Sunday. Both days will feature quiet weather and lots of sunshine.

Rain chances will continue to remain low to kick off the work week. We will see a little increase in humidity and temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic. TD 7 is centered about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday

