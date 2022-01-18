First Warning Forecast: A nice warmup Wednesday, much colder with snow chances end of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Winds will relax a bit today. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 30s.

We'll see an almost 10 degree warmup on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Our eyes turn to our next cold front which will move in Thursday morning along with colder air. Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in during the morning hours. As colder air filters in, we could see the rain switch over to a little wintry mix or snow.

Much colder air will move in on Friday and Saturday. Weather models are hinting at the chance for snow showers or a wintry mix. Right now, there is a lot of inconsistency. We will keep the chances in the forecast, but will continue to monitor. We do know it is going to be very cold with highs only in the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

