First Warning Forecast: A soggy and chilly day

A soggy and chilly day… Expect cloudy skies and on and off showers all day. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Showers will taper off this evening and tonight.

Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Wednesday. It will still be cloudy, but rain chances will be much lower.

Rain will return for Thursday and Friday. Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves in. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s on Thursday. Winds will ramp up for the end of the week with gusts to 30+ mph possible.

Today: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 16th

1841 Winter Storm: 30" Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

