First Warning Forecast: A soggy and windy day ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A chilly and wet Sunday ahead.

WTKR News 3 Grab the rain gear before you head out the door. Some hot coffee also doesn't hurt!

Periods of rain today. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain, maybe even a little more where we see some heavier downpours. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Localized flooding is possible. Especially for poor drainage areas.

WTKR News 3 Wet all day today with a few lingering showers into Monday. Drier weather through the end of the week.

Some minor tidal flooding will be possible at high tide early Monday. High tide at Sewells Point is at 3 AM Monday morning.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 possible.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning as the area of low pressure pulls away. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and sunny weather will be the story on Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 70s. A few spotty showers are possible.

WTKR News 3 Temperatures will warm back to the 70s by the end of the week.

Wind and rain will move in just in time to end the work week. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

