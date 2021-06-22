First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front will bring strong to severe storms this afternoon

More rain and a severe threat… We are tracking a cold front that will bring in more rain and storms today. The biggest chance for storms will be this afternoon to evening (1 PM to 6 PM). Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding possible. It will be warm and muggy again today. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s by midday, then fall to the 70s this afternoon.

Cooler and less humid air moves in for midweek. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will clear out through the day. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will return to the 80s for Friday and the weekend with more humidity. We will also fall into a summer-like unsettled pattern with a chance for a scattered shower or storm each day.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

