First Warning Forecast: A summer-like week with lots of sunshine

A warm and dry week. Building more heat and humidity for the weekend.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. Southeast winds will kick up a bit, 10 to 15 mph.

Most of this week will be sunny with near normal temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies through midweek.

More heat and humidity will build for the end of the week. Highs will climb to near 90 on Friday, still sunny and dry. Highs will reach the mid 90s this weekend with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits.

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today or tonight. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly west or WNW toward the western Gulf coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

A trough or an area of low pressure is forecast to form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in a day or two. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development while it moves west or WNW. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

